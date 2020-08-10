Editor: I read what you print, but none of it reflects that which is going on in the real world. For instance, do you know what the teachers unions are demanding before opening up schools? The Los Angeles school union demands include, “a moratorium on charter schools, defunding the police, increasing taxes on the wealthy, implementing Medicare for all, and passing the HEROES Act, which allocated and addition $116 billion in federal education funding to the states”. Doesn’t this look a bit political and not care for the students? Isn’t that worth printing since teachers unions are in all 50 states? And how about the truth of these “face masks”? The CDC just came out to say the N95 mask, that everyone raves about, only protects the wearer, not those around the wearer, just like masks with vents on them.
Did you know that? If so, why didn’t you print it to keep the public informed? Did you also know, for the benefit of the “mask nazis”, that one’s best protection from a face mask is maybe 50% and that cloth masks has no study to calculate their usefulness, if any? How many people who caught the virus was in fact wearing a mask? Is it not known or doesn’t want to be reported?
I am disappointed that for a widespread paper as yours can’t do some of your own research to find out what is true and that which is not. You have good reporters, turn them loose and let them do their own investigating.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
