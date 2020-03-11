Editor: Just a couple things that concern me. When it comes to the Coronavirus (COVID-19, the 19th version of said virus), I’m confused as to how serious people take this virus. I’ve worked in a variety of dangerous atmospheres wearing special masks including SCBA tanks.
If you look at TV news with an open eye, you can see that many people are wearing their masks improperly. They leave the area around the nose open and fail to secure the mask with that little metal piece at the top of the mask.
There’s pictures on the box to show how to properly wear the mask, how did they miss that part? All an improperly mask does is make you look silly and possibly sottish for not being able to read the international language (pictures) on the box.
My other concern is Joe Biden. Anyone with some medical experience can see he’s not playing with a full deck.
When he tells the audience to vote for Trump you know something is wrong. My concern is, if elected president, he will be a puppet guided by malcontents around him. Beto O’Rourke, who wants to come into our homes and take our guns away? Susan Rice, who lied to the public for Hillary Clinton about Benghazi? John Kerry? Seriously?
It’s bad enough Biden calls a woman a “lying dog-faced, pony soldier” and wants to start a fight with a voter over gun control, but then lists all the losers he wants in his cabinet? Is there a doctor in the room? My guess is someone else will jump in to be the democrat candidate and save the day.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
Sorry to burst your bubble, Kurt, but the "19" is in reference to the year the virus was discovered not the "19th version of said virus" as you stated. As to the rest of your "concerns," well I just gave up after the first sentence. It just doesn't matter anymore.
