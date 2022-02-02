Editor: If Rich Macke, publisher and president of this paper, actually said, “why is my life any of your business,” then I say, “yay, Rich”. I’m with you. I find it appalling that self-ordained mask marshals don’t consider natural immunity and doctors’ orders for those that refuse the jab.
When my doctor says “don’t take it, it will harm you,” am I going to say, “but doc, a mask marshal in the paper says I should to keep from killing others?”
Right.
To date, the president, along with the CDC, DHHS, FDA, and VARES, have not been telling us the truth.
Long term effects haven’t been reported because we haven’t reached a long term yet. What we do see is the jabbed are getting the disease, being hospitalized, and spreading it just as much as the unjabbed.
Possible side effects of the shot are things like myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, Bell’s palsy, and Guillian-Barre syndrome to name a few. And I’m supposed to listen to mask marshals who run stop signs, leave face masks in parking lots, listen to CNN, and do 50 mph in a 35 mph zone?
I think not. In fact, if I can borrow some wisdom from Johnny Paycheck, “take this jab and shove it, I ain’t listenin’ to you no more.”
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
