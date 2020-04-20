Editor: While everyone is looking to blame China for the coronavirus, I have made an interesting discovery as to who may be in cahoots with the Chinese: Netflix. According to the internet, Netflix dealt with $20 billion in revenue and about $2 billion in net income in 2019. So, how does Netflix partner with China? Easy, serials and cliffhangers.
After watching 200+ episodes of Perry Mason and Gunsmoke, I ventured into Netflix to find a Kung Fu movie. I found the "Legend of Bruce Lee." Fifty 40-minute episodes later, it ended. That’s about 33.34 hrs of sitting.
But, when it was over, there was a void. To fill that void I watched season 1 of "Messiah" and "Monkey King" with no sign of season 2. So, what makes Netflix so sinister? Due to this quarantine, and against human nature, people will adapt to doing nothing but watching Netflix.
That will drain the government of money since there won’t be any revenue and what money is left will be spent on economic stimulus funds. Jobs will be limited to pizza and Chinese food delivery and the product of choice won’t be toilet paper but bedsore medication for long periods of sitting. I would like to go deeper into this diabolical destruction of our country but I have to call Domino’s before the 11th episode of Iron-Fist comes on. I have to find out the connection between Madam Gao, K’un Lun, Davos, and the Hand. Quarantine humor, it’s abundant.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.