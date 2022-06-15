Editor: Now that “red flag laws” are now an issue I would like to remind our state senators that the SCOTUS determined (9-0 vote) they are unconstitutional. They bypass due process, warrantless gun confiscation, and unreasonable search and seizure. Let me give you an illustration. I practice fast draw according to Single Action Shooting Society rules. On the weekend, when GRIT TV has all the good westerns, I help John, Clint, and Randolph Scott out draw the bad guys.
Also, on my property, I don’t wear a shirt (it’s legal). So, a lady comes by, and while her dog is peeing on my mailbox, she sees me drawing against Bruce Dern with a plastic wheel gun. She calls the cops and tells them a naked man is in a house waving a gun at somebody and she fears for someone’s life. Cops come over, take my plastic gun, phone, laptop, my guitar case with an NRA sticker, my confederate dust covers for my amps, my BB gun, and a Jennings .22 that doesn’t work. And I go to jail and get listed as a confederate militia member while waiting for PETA to show up and claim cruelty to animals since I walk my cat with a leash. After a series of fines, lawyers, and surcharges, they let me go home, with a record. Do you think I’ll get my stuff back in the same condition as they took it? Do you think I’ll ever know who turned me in?
Do you think the dog will get fined for peeing on my mailbox? None of the above. And it’s all because of a busy body that doesn’t know what’s going on. That’s what red flag laws do.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
