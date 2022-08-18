Editor: ‘Splain su-um to me. Due to the alleged “drought” in the southwest, our “uniting” gov’t is going to cut 21% of our water coming to Arizona, but there won’t be any cuts to California which has a much larger population. Why? Has our gov’t weaponized itself against us because we’re a red state?
In 2022 the federal poverty level for a family of four is $27,750. Around 30-34 million citizens in the US are at the poverty level. Why would armed IRS agents show up at their door since they don’t pay income tax?
In Arizona, the 2020 election had many discrepancies. Those that wanted the audit were very clear about looking for the problems and not changing the results. If those that complain about the audit would listen to those involved instead of the hate mongers, they might have learned something.
What’s with this hate trip with Paul Gosar? He must be doing something right; he won the primary with 62% of the vote. And I don’t blame him for the social media stuff. If I had to put up with their crap, I would have been a lot meaner.
We constantly hear the word “democracy” ad nauseum. For the benefit of the brain dead, we are not a democracy. A democracy, in short terms, is mob rule (i.e., Maricopa County in AZ). A representative republic represents everyone, not the majority. Think about that next time Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden, say “democracy”.
There is also a misuse of the word “mistake”. A mistake is putting powdered sugar in your recipe instead of flour. Sixteen people sitting at a table creating a solution then screwing up is not a mistake, it’s a “bad decision.”
