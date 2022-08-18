Editor: ‘Splain su-um to me. Due to the alleged “drought” in the southwest, our “uniting” gov’t is going to cut 21% of our water coming to Arizona, but there won’t be any cuts to California which has a much larger population. Why? Has our gov’t weaponized itself against us because we’re a red state?

In 2022 the federal poverty level for a family of four is $27,750. Around 30-34 million citizens in the US are at the poverty level. Why would armed IRS agents show up at their door since they don’t pay income tax?

