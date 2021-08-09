Editor: In response to Joe Thomas’ criticism of Miss Kandi Finfrock in your letters, I have a question. The Jan. 6th event ended up with over 500 people arrested. This event is endlessly being referred to as an “insurrection”.
According to the law, it is illegal to incite, assist with, or participate in a rebellion or insurrection against US laws and authority. The punishment for insurrection can include a fine, up to 10 years in federal prison, and ineligibility for public office. However, none of those arrested have been charged with “insurrection”. So, how can you have an insurrection if no one is being charged for it? If it was a bona fide insurrection that would be the first on the list of charges, but it’s not there. Can those arrested be charged with “sedition”? No, sedition falls under the freedom of speech. And, what about the violence? When did it start? At this time (still under investigation), it is believed that the violence started after the capitol police fired a flash grenade into the crowd. That was reported on Newsmax. A flash grenade can do serious damage to anyone who is near it when it goes off. Which leads me to my question; why is the Capitol Police and federal government hiding over 14,000 hours of surveillance footage? Would they not answer a lot of questions or is our gov’t at fault and relying on distractions? Just asking.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
kurt - [thumbdown]"That was reported on Newsmax." Oh yes, FAUX News for the truly stupid.[spam][ban][censored][thumbdown]
