Editor: There’s been a few items in your paper that I take offense to.
Prop 208: It was said that the will of the people will be overridden to overturn Prop 208.
It had a lot of deceptive ads, didn’t improve the education of students, and didn’t eliminate wasteful spending (KJZZ 10/24/20). 208 was pushed by the teacher’s union, the same union pushing CRT (The Daily Signal 07/09/21). As far as I’m concerned, 208 can be scrapped and start over with no more lies and agendas.
Growth in LHC: LHC has two main attractions, the lake/river, and the desert. With all the complaints about UTV’s destroying the desert, and the garbage that comes with it, do we want more of it?
The lake is only so big, do we really need hundreds of more boats and sea-doo’s on it?
The city wants “affordable” housing with mini homes for the lower wage service people. That would only work if the city owned the homes and rents to those who are working.
Otherwise, anyone could buy them and defeat the purpose for those the city is trying to attract.
I’ve seen cities who grow outward and leave behind that which they should have fixed in the first place. Last report I heard was, on any given holiday weekend, 50,000 people show up between Parker and Topock.
Anybody notice the traffic we get during those times? Do we want that all year round?
Gov Ducey is looking at Bill SB 1273 that allows bikes to pass cars in the same lane and go between cars at a stop light/sign. Absolutely, no way in hell, would I support that.
California has that and I’ve seen the dangers of it. It’s a good way to get someone killed.
Michael Infonzon, from ABATE, says it’s to keep bikers from getting killed. I’m calling BS on him.
He named one incident that was the fault of the car driver, but I can name many that can get them killed and the car driver will face charges for what people do every day being a safe driver. Wake up, Ducey!
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
