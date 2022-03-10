Editor: For the benefit to some of your letter writers, there’s some misconceptions about the 9,000 oil leases Biden and Psaki keep mentioning. First, they are leases, not wells. It takes a long time to even get a well started because one must deal with the EPA, BLM, banks not giving loans to oil companies, and the infrastructure it takes to even run an oil well. Once that is done, they must have the drillers and about a mile’s worth of pipe to go about 4,000+ feet down. Then you must have drilling mud and a place to dump that which was drilled. Then you must hope the well was worth the effort. There are many non-producing wells. If Biden would take the handcuffs off the oil companies that he’s put on, we could replace what we were buying from Russia in a short period of time.
You have also heard Biden and Psaki use the word “transition”. That means going from fossil fuels to clean energy. Ain’t going to happen, folks. Solar panels and wind generators can’t provide “clean” power due to many variables, like night, no wind, cloudy days, strong wind days. Facebook has three very large buildings in Altoona, Iowa, because the power in the Des Moines area has less discrepancies needed for large mainframe computers and memory banks. One thing most people don’t know is “spinning reserves,” coal or gas fired plants constantly running ready to make up power losses or plant blackouts. There’s a lot of science behind running a power grid so be very leery about those that read out of a notepad or from a transponder. There is a lot more to this.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
Well said Kurt! How'd you like to be Jen Paski, knowing that she goes to work each day to lie about her bosses accomplishments. Not enough money in the world would entice me into such a task.
