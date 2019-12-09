Editor: I’d like to disagree with the editorial from the Sierra Vista Herald (published Dec. 2) dealing with schools and education. Years ago, school were interested in teaching real subjects like math, history, science, English, etc. Now you have sex-ed, how to understand the gay lifestyle and the different genders, new math, distorted history, new pronouns so you won’t offend anyone, how whites are oppressive, etc. As an instructor, after a student has learned the basics, they learn new techniques, but, some get sloppy and have to return to the basics otherwise they can’t perform the new techniques correctly. Just like golf. Schools need to go back the way it was because, presently, our students aren’t performing very well academically. Why was cursive writing discontinued? And why can’t students read an analog clock? If a student is disrupting the class, after a couple warnings, send them to the principal. If the student doesn’t want to learn, kick them out. Let them live on the street or in their parents basement, why ruin it for the other students? K–12 teachers aren’t psychologists, they shouldn’t have to be involved in a student’s personal life. Their job is to teach. If they see something wrong in class, bring it up to the principal. It’s their job to call the parents or proper authorities not the teacher’s.
From what I’m seeing now, turning back the clock would be a good idea. Political correctness is destroying our educational system and the students.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
Poor Kurt just cannot comprehend that life has moved on from the 1930s. In his world teachers could still beat kids, not be allowed to marry and never, ever be seen with a man.
