Editor: I don't like Joe Biden. I haven't liked him for years. I think he is a mean, vindictive, pathological liar. I am not alone. I am one of about 70 percent of Americans who have no confidence in our President. But there are three primary issues that really bother me and I have some questions. Joe and his son Hunter have been in business with foreign governments and private businesses for years and yet we still have no idea of the who, what and when. Fertile grounds for blackmail, wouldn't you say? So who is really calling the shots?
On day one, he killed our energy infrastructure along with thousands and thousands of American jobs and then does everything he can to support the infrastructure and jobs in foreign countries, all the while turning his back on the American consumer who is left to pay the price.
Whose decision was that? Finally, and most egregious of all, he has opened our southern border to all comers. God only knows who these people really are. Whose decision was that? Has our President committed treason? Shouldn't he be held responsible for all that he has set in motion? Will we ever know the truth? Time will tell, I guess.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
[207 words]
Three questions
Editor: With all this abortion stuff being shoved in our face, I have a few questions I’d like to ask the experts. 1. We keep hearing ad nauseum about “women’s rights." Setting aside the Bill of Rights and other rights in the Constitution that men have, what exactly are “women’s rights” and where are they written?
2. The SCOTUS protesters are loud about “my body, my choice," but where was that with the mandated covid shot? I was told that if I didn’t take the shot, I would kill people. So far, no one has died. The worst thing I have done is upset my cat but that was because the tuna was in the fridge for over 1 day. Tuna outranked covid.
3. What the SCOTUS did was say abortion is not a constitutional right and should be handled by the states. How does that equate to banning abortion?
There is one thing I do not understand. With the availability of birth control, why are protesters so dead set on killing a child? And while these protesters are busy burning down pro-life agencies and churches, how come “personal responsibility” is never mentioned. According to medical data, less than 1% of abortions are due to rape or incest. 99% is done for convenience, be it economics or just because.
What happened to personal responsibility? Birth control is cheaper than medical expenses. Why does one choose abortion?
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
