Editor: Me and 80 million others have had it with all the lies. Let me make a short list.
AR-15s are weapons of war. No. No soldier would take an AR-15 into battle. They are not an assault weapon, politics called them that. They are “America’s rifle” due to their versatility and reliability. They are for hunting, sport, and defense. Period! If that kid in Uvalde used a lever action .22 would it now be a weapon of war?
Man Made climate change. Man can clean up his act, but the earth is on its own. Prove anthropogenic global warming. Show me the scientists and the supercomputer that they used and its reliability. If you can’t do that, leave it alone.
A 9mm can blow your lung completely out of your body. You gotta be kidding me. It can ruin your day, but your lung isn’t going anywhere. Show the evidence.
Systemic racism. Where is it? Show me this systemic organization. The US is the most unracist country on the bleeping planet. Where are these people?
Show us.
White supremacy. Again, where is it? Show us an example and remember, your opinion is not fact.
Here’s reality: China and Russia are working with evil people to destroy the US and what are we doing? We’re ripping the unborn out of women, butchering our children so they can be sexually neutral while our military is worried about their whiteness and sexuality and democrats are trying to take our guns away from law abiding citizens.
Right now, you better hope to God that more thinking people are buying ARs and ammo to defend this country from the outside and those on the inside that are coming in freely across our southern border. We’re in trouble, people, stop the stupid, get real.
