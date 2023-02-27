Editor: I’d like to refer back to a letter by D.L. Meyer (published in the Feb. 22 edition, “Questions for the woke.”) I, too, have some questions the lefties won’t/can’t answer. I’m not from Missouri but I lived 70 miles from it. Show me the proof of man-made climate change. The polar bears are doing fine, the Alaskan tundra is being eaten by beavers, the Arctic ice is still there, and presidents have homes next to the ocean so there’s no sign of rising waters. Computers are not allowed for proof. Show me the proof.
Also, show me that diversity makes us stronger. We keep hearing about it, but it looks to me that diversity is slowly destroying society. Prove to me that a person’s color is a qualification for a job like law enforcement, air traffic control, teacher, or medical doctor. I would also like to know just exactly how math is now racist. How did that happen? Prove to me that men dressed as women is a good thing for children. Can anyone explain “social justice” or “social equity” and make it understandable?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.