Editor: In response to Bob Cericke’s “lack of understanding”, I will say it is nice to see a criticism without name-calling. However, I stand on what I said. I will be brief due to space. According to Science Advances (Jan. 23, 2019), “Porphyromonas gingivalis, the keystone pathogen in chronic periodontitis, was identified in the brain of Alzheimer’s disease patients”. According to Health News (May 5, 2019), “Over 6 billion bacteria, including 700 different species, reside inside your mouth. Some promote health, others provoke disease.”
Five of those diseases are Alzheimer’s, pneumonia, rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease and hepatitis.
According to Living Freedom (July 6, 2020), face masks can cause hypoxia (diminished supply of oxygen to the body), which, in extreme, can kill you. I have experienced that myself while working in a chemical plant. According the New England Journal of Medicine (April 1, 2020), “wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection.”
As far as operating rooms are concerned, the rooms are pressurized with filtered air to flush out gases and bacteria as well as not diminishing O2 levels from a bunch of people in a closed room. If you go below 19.5% O2, you are in trouble (OSHA).
Anyone who has taken philosophy knows four things are required to come to a truth, a reasonable belief, a hypothesis, then theory, then the test of time and applicable challenges. Just because someone conducted a study does not make its conclusions a truth.
Just like the Covid vaccine, will it still work five years from now? No one “knows”. It has not passed the test of time. My point is this, whose study is accurate, how was the study done, and who is pushing it through the media and why? Just askin’.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
We get it! You don't like masks and you don't like vaccines. There is no science involved in stupidity.
