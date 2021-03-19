Editor: On a recent Tucker Carlson’s show, he had a segment on racism being taught in Phoenix schools. This includes children learning racism as young as three months old. I took child psychology out of Maryland U. This is crap and very dangerous. This has to be stopped. But, I think the general public isn’t aware of it. It’s all over the net. Take a look, the media is ignoring it. I trust the Daily Mail more than I do our MSM.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.