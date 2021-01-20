Editor: One of your letter writers said we should “pray for ways to live and love under Biden”.
OK, but let me set the stage. As Popeye the Sailor would say, “it’s all I can stands and I can’t stands no more.”
I have finally reached my limit with the media, the cancel culture, and those that go out of their way to destroy Trump, including Mitch McConnell.
Also in that group is those of “The View”, Joy Behar, Whoopie Goldberg, and the rest of Satan’s lieutenants. I’m done with being called a white supremacist, possess white privilege, a racist, a homophobe, xenophobe, and the rest. I’m done with it.
If anything, I’m a panophobe, and maybe — maybe — an anatidaephobe. As for prayers, they are the prayers of King David written in Psalms.
Psalm 144, “... Blessed be the Lord my strength which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight”. Psalm 109, “... For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful are opened against me: they have spoken against me with a lying tongue. “.... As he loved cursing, so let it come unto him: as he delighted not in blessing, so let it be far from him”.
And when it comes to “unity”, I’ll stay with the patriots, veterans, EMTs, bikers, ranchers and farmers, and those that seek truth, the one thing the left really hates.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
