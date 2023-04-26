Editor: In response to Mr. Kris Elbert’s “Party definitions” (April 25), I would like to disagree with his criticism of me. In my dictionary, a democracy is ruled by the majority of the voters. A republic is where “Unalienable rights of individuals are protected by law to safeguard against a majority abusing the minority.” If we had a true democracy, California and New York would choose our federal leaders.
That’s why we have an electoral college. But what is our alleged “democracy” doing? Right now, if Biden gets his way, we’ll soon be a socialist country. Our democracy is also busy trying to squash special groups. Parents who disagree with a school board will soon find the FBI at their door, free speech from anyone conservative is being canceled, real news agencies are being run off, rich people are dumping large amounts of money to swing an election, and since the electorate is apparently stupid, our democracy is telling us that farting cows is destroying the planet so we have to eat bugs but we can’t cook our bugs with gas because it will give everyone asthma while destroying the planet. We also have a democracy that is spending money we don’t have and it gave away all of our military readiness right before it starts World War III. So, given that, I will take a republic over a democracy any bleeping day of the week. And that’s the truth.
