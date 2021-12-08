Editor: In response to the letter by NJ Rose and “…that the left is on the side of Satan,” I suggest he/she reread what they wrote and review the “shall not lie” and “shall not bear false witness” commandments. In response to the “RINO” who keeps calling me a “Trump cultist,” I belong to no party.
I voted for Trump and will again because I wanted a president who is a manager, not a lawyer. And, if it’s OK for the writer to call me names, it’s OK for me. I find that those in the left media are nothing more than sottish children.
In response to the “anti-fossil fuel” crowd, man cannot control the weather, the military has tried for years. We can keep fuel use cleaner, but control the weather, forget it. As for renewable energy, wind farms have a 26.1% reliability in the windiest country in Europe. Coal and gas plants are 98% reliable. Take ohms law, voltage over resistance x amps=1, and figure how many 500v (1mw) wind generators would it take to make 365,000 volts at 800mw (one coal plant) at 98% reliability.
As far as solar farms, data from Germany and Britain, “Wind farms can reliably supply less than 1% of installed capacity. And, from the Institute of Political Economy, “…. solar power cannot effectively meet electricity demand because it is inefficient and variable”. Just saying.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
[237 words]
