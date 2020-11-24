Editor: In your Nov. 20 edition, you had an article about the “Emboldened religious left leaders vow to keep up pressure under Biden White House”. I found this article to be very disturbing as a Christian.
This group of the religious left is against President Trump’s policies regarding refugees and asylum seekers, Muslims, white supremacy, and health care.
For starters, the Bible is not a handbook on how to run a government, it is a guide to how an individual can have a personal relationship with our Lord and can be a benefit to those around them and their community (short version).
What the religious left is basing their movement on is the parable of the good Samaritan. The problem here is the Samaritan paid for the poor guy that got beat up and promised to cover any expenses when he returned.
He did not go around collect donations or raising taxes to pay for the victim.
He paid with his own money. What the religious left is seeking is using tax money, that we paid into, to satisfy their agenda.
They want our money for their cause. When we take in refugees and asylum seekers, we end up paying for their care and they are expensive.
When Trump banned certain flights from some Muslim countries, it was for our safety.
The people from those countries want to kill us. And where is this “white supremacy” they keep screaming about? I hear about it, but as of now, I haven’t seen it.
Let’s talk about health care. I’ve read the ACA policies.
I believe the bronze and silver policies had a $6,000 deductible for single, $13,000 for double, and the premiums were very expensive. How is someone making $25K a year going to pay for that deductible? People who work pay into social security and Medicare. What happens when the non- working over runs the working and drain SS and Medicare?
It’s obvious to me these people did not read the parable of the bride’s maids and the oil in their lamps.
What bothers me is these people think they’re representing Jesus Christ and they are far from it and run the risk of giving Christianity a bad name.
We have a “separation of church and state”. If they want to do these things they seek, then let them use their money, not mine.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
