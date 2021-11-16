Editor: In response to the complainers of the “unjabbed”, I see a problem. This problem is known as “Smug Pollution”.
Smug pollution was prevalent with the Earth Firsters when the Toyota Prius came out. “You people in big cars and trucks are poisoning the planet and killing people, but, I have a Prius to help save the Earth and save people. You people with gas guzzlers should be ashamed”.
South Park had this very episode. The self-ordained smug marshals are quick to shame the “unjabbed” without regard to those that medically can’t take the shot, those that have the antibodies, those that have a reasonable fear of it’s side effects, and those that aren’t buying into the media hype.
I can list medical reports to back these people up, but the smug marshals won’t listen. The 5th Circuit Court recently stayed Biden’s Vax Mandate because it’s unconstitutional.
If the Supreme Court agrees with this, will the smug marshals still be quick to shame those that have the freedom to avoid the shot and stick with therapeutics? Will businesses still be able to ask for “your papers”?
I would like to add that, from the CDC, there is no record of the unvaxed spreading the virus and the vaxed can spread the virus even without the symptoms (Real Clear Politics, Aug. 6, 2021).
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Quote: Smug pollution was prevalent with the Earth Firsters when the Toyota Prius came out. “You people in big cars and trucks are poisoning the planet and killing people, but, I have a Prius to help save the Earth and save people. You people with gas guzzlers should be ashamed”. End quote. And now Joe Biden has deliberately forced fuel prices to go up to appease the smug Democrat "greenie" crowd while hurting all Americans. Thank you Kurt for pointing this out.
Kurt Kruger... "without regard to those that medically can’t take the shot, those that have the antibodies, those that have a reasonable fear of it’s side effects, and those that aren’t buying into the media hype."
Here's a few you left out... Those without any regard for the health and safety of others, those that don't believe in science. those that believe all the "right-wing" political spin, those that think their personal freedom somehow gives them the right to put other lives at risk, and those like you, who are totally unqualified to speak on the subject, spread
misinformation, haven't any empathy for the 764 thousand dead Americans and counting in less than two years, and overall suffer from a general lack of humanity.
Kurt.. Perhaps what you call "Smug," are people who just simply care about others. A bit abstract for your mindset, but something you should try and wrap your narrow-mind around.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.