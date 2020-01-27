Editor: You have received many opinion letters that bash President Trump and repeat the same mantra: “No one is above the law”. Well, that is not true. There are many who are above the law. For instance, AG Eric Holder who mislead congress in the “fast and furious” scandal, Susan Rice went on television interviews and lied about Benghazi, saying it was a reaction to a video, Bill and Hillary Clinton, (where do you want to begin?), Loretta Lynch, AG, meeting with Bill Clinton at the Phoenix airport to fix the investigation of Hillary handling classified information on an illegal server, Al Sharpton and his tax evasion, and Barak Obama and his illegal DACA program (he even said it was illegal).
These are just a few of those who are “above the law” and I’m sure there’s more (James Comey comes to mind). So, for anyone to say Trump has violated the law, will they please name the law and how he violated it. Anybody can blame anyone for anything,..but you have to have the evidence to back it up, unlike Adam Schiff, otherwise, one risks looking like a fool.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Kurt, thank you for your thoughts! They're right on the money.
Intelligence agencies around the world have warned us the Russians are once again planting operatives to mislead the American people into supporting the lying, draft-dodger currently squatting in our White House. These spies will be posting such trash as calling factual information “fake news,” making assertions that facts are “lies” and using such statements as “I have heard…”. Do not allow yourself to be misled by these operatives, fact check on your own, report these operatives and most importantly ignore their propaganda.
