Editor: Here we go again with this “climate change” is our “existential threat.” Not Russia, China, or Iran wanting to nuke us into oblivion, but climate change. Our government, media, and big tech, together, have successfully fooled most of the world that mankind is destroying the earth with carbon fuels, and we have to go green to save the planet.
A while back, I asked a question in your paper; if a gas generator puts out 14,000 volts at 98% reliability, how many 500-volt wind generators, at 37% reliability, would it take to equal one gas generator? No one answered. How come? The answer is you can’t. 37% reliability is it. You can’t get 98% out of a solar field or wind farm. Germany is a good example. They want to go totally green knowing they can only get 37% reliability. Is that a wise choice or is it stupid?
(4) comments
Kurt... First, I'm sorry to hear that you are Older than Dirt, it must be really challenging for you.
Second, it's also very sad that Reality only confuses you.
Hey, who needs statistics anyway!
But on a good note, I'm truly impressed that our supreme Leader of Floridastan is able to make the effort and attempt to "splain" to you that "Our planet and our future as a species will require smart, compassionate, scientific and trustworthy people to take the reins and bring us back on course".
It's just a shame that a large percentage of this "new" species of smart, compassionate, scientific, and trustworthy people are unable to read an analog clock or a watch.
And for some of us that confuse easily... The definition of the word Analog means not Digital.
It’s okay Kurt, your mind's made up and facts and reality will only confuse you. Our planet and our future as a species will require smart, compassionate, scientific and trustworthy people to take the reins and bring us back on course. And fortunately, you are older than dirt.
Hey SLF... Since you're on a roll for the smart requirement, what's a Blood Battery?
And here's a fun fact just for you by Stephen Moore.
There have been more fatalities in just one city in a single year from lithium-ion batteries in cars than all the people who died from the 1979 Three Mile Island nuclear plant accident—which was zero.
Yet, after the accident, thanks to the environmentalists’ fear campaign, no domestic nuclear plants were built for three decades. That is despite the fact that nuclear plants emit no greenhouse gases.
PP don't confuse them with facts like that. Their brains are mush just like Bidens.
