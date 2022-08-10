Editor: Now that the Democrats have created another crisis, monkeypox, then why won’t they and the media tell the truth in order to prevent it? It’s known that 98% of infections are from man-on-man relationships with multiple partners.
Literally, monkeypox is an STD. So why won’t the press say that? Because it might offend someone? Which is better, keep it a secret and let it spread or tell people the truth in hopes that they take it to heart and stop it? I have no quarrel with the gay community. What they do is their business, but I don’t like seeing people hurt due to information that’s readily available but hidden because “it might offend someone.” Grow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.