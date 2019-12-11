Editor: In response to Bill Thomas’ remarks, let me be clear. Teaching is to prepare students to be successful in their lives. Like golf, if I teach a student an incorrect swing, their golf will suck. If I teach a student wisdom (i.e. like the book of Proverbs) from the adages of the ages, that student will be more successful than a student who studies the climate change hoax and the 31 genders. Wisdom develops good character, intellect has no moral compass. As a teacher for 20+ years, I was privy to expelling students from my class if they did not want to learn. My love for them has no bearing on their desire to not learn. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink it, I don’t care how much you love him. I, as a teacher, won’t waste my time on the un-teachable. There is a thing called “tough love”, sometimes hard knocks are necessary. The schools I refer to are in Colorado, where my kids were schooled, and places like LA, NY, Detroit, Baltimore, etc. I didn’t mention Havasu schools. The job of a teacher is to teach, not to love the students. Worry about your teaching skills, and as Pink Floyd once said, “hey, teacher, leave the kids alone”.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.