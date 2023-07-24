Editor: In this month’s Imprimis from Hillsdale College, a very good point was brought up. The article was “the most important decision in life.” The question is: do we hunger and thirst for righteousness? “Or do we seek our own advantage?” On one side you have philosophy, which is an argument that seeks that which is true and just.
On the other side you have sophistry, which is concerned with “speaking in a way that they appear truthful or just and hence become convincing to others.” If you must “appear” convincing, I’ll bet that includes lying which we see everyday coming from DC. In case there’s any confusion, philosophy does not support that which is untrue or unjust. That is an ideology.
