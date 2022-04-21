Editor: I have a big disagreement with the “other view” in your April 19 edition and the 20% minimum tax on the ultra wealthy. You didn’t write this so what I’m about to say is no reflection on you. First of all, God asked for a tithe of 10%, rich or poor. He did not ask for more from the ultra rich, but we have a gov’t that thinks it’s god and wants more and more. The author from St. Louis said the rich have “tricks at their disposal.” Those “tricks” are laws passed by congress. He also mentioned “fair share.” What is a “fair share” and who determines it? Give me a number. He also said “..the 20% minimum…would end the inequity…and help pay down the nation’s..deficit.” I’m calling BS on him. Define “inequity” and there is no way in hell extra money would pay down a deficit with Biden spending billions on stupid stuff and giveaways.
How many trillions did Biden add to our debt since he took office? And this taxing “accumulated wealth”, when will that come down to those of us who live off our savings? Will Biden come after that, too? Is this basket case in St. Louis going to tell us Elon Musk doesn’t pay taxes for the material and the land he buys? How about the wages with benefits for his employees? How many jobs did Mr. Musk create and how much income tax did they generate? How come it is always “tax the rich, tax the rich”, but never “cut your bleeping spending!”
It would be worth the time for your readers to look up the Joint Economic Committee Report 1996 on the Reagan Tax Cut and learn what happens with excessive taxation and tax revenue. Congress spent three times as much as they received. There’s your problem.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
