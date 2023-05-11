Editor: Now that I’m done laughing, I would like to respond to my critics. We are all told that I “...sit there and support a party that takes away a woman’s right to choose”.
OK, what right is it and where is it written? If abortion for convenience is that “right”, then I’ll never agree with that or will I join the “inclusion” club to agree with it. Darn, there’s that intolerance. And it’s staying there.
Apparently someone didn’t read 2 John 1:10-11. Would I ban books that kids shouldn’t read? In a heartbeat. Oops, there’s that intolerance again. Would I degrade a community of people? What people?
If you’re talking about drag queens influencing kids, I would degrade them faster than Tucker Carlson can be fired.
It’s said I support a party. Well, yeah, pool parties. I have no political affiliation. I support those that I agree with the most.
We were also told I need to learn critical thinking. That cracked me up.
My “critical thinking” has no room for beginners that think they know everything. I suggest my critics polish up on their spiritual discernment, because theirs is weak.
