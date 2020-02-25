Editor: I would like to respond to Mr. Bill Thomas’ “Just what are they defending” letter in your Feb. 24 edition. In my training in both medical and technical, there is a thing that technicians always look for, signs and symptoms. After a series of Mr. Thomas’ letters, it appears that he has jumped from a sour opinion of President Trump and his voters to a pathological condition. I believe the conservative media refers to that as “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. The impression I and others get is if Mr. Thomas sees anyone with a red cap, MAGA or not, then that cap will jump off the person wearing it and choke the bejeebers out of Mr. Thomas until he votes Republican. I feel sorry for the guy. If four to five people wearing red caps stand near him, he may blow an aorta. I see something different. Sitting in a medical waiting room, I was wearing a blue cap with an eagle, American flag, and a USA. The guy next to me asked if I served in the military, which I did, and we had a great conversation. It didn’t take long that two other military guys joined in the conversation and we had a great time talking about the military, fake news outlets, the climate change hoax, gov’t spending, Trumps rallies, and American made cars. So, I suggest Mr. Thomas get some beta blockers from his doctor or a $5 red cap and join in the fun with a great bunch of guys who have served our country with their children doing the same.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
NEWS BREAK
Our impeached low-life really is not having an easy time of things in India, folks. Over the course of his visit to the country, Donnie has managed to make a complete ass out of himself (and, by extension, our entire nation) at pretty much every opportunity.
His MAGA rally he held on his first day in the country can only be described as a complete cluster-F as Donnie spent the entire speech butchering and slurring his words as throngs of people walked out of the event. And things only went downhill since with Donnie refusing to eat the traditional foods of the country (“I want my hamberders!") and apparently was so out of his mind, whether from lack of sleep or abundance of Adderall, he couldn’t even remember that he needed to shake the Prime Minister’s hand during a photo-op.
But things got even worse still for America’s sorriest excuse for a president when he went to sit down for what appeared to be an educational tutorial on how to spin yarn and couldn’t even manage to sit down on his rotund behind like a normal human being.
In the video, donning a long scarf draped around his neck as Melanoma stood close by, Donnie can be seen attempting to sit down on the platform to watch the lesson. However, it appears as though the heady combination of his morbidly obese weight, lack of rest, excess use of stimulants, and overall inability to behave like a normal person all worked against him — as he held his hands out in front of him and seemed to almost crawl across the floor before finally plopping down in a sitting position. Once getting himself seated, finally, Trump still appeared to behave like a toddler, seemingly struggling to even pay attention to the presentation.
