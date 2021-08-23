Editor: It has just been reported that Bill DeBlasio, mayor of New York City, has passed a law that if you don’t have proof of receiving a covid shot and an ID, you are not allowed in just about everywhere that’s a building, including grocery stores. There is no consideration for those who medically cannot take the shot and those who have natural resistance. So, what is the goal here? Is the goal to kill off those who medically can’t take the shot, those who don’t need it, and those who refuse to take it? Is that the reason? Starve them to death? Socially turn them into a cancer of society so the vaccinated can harass, beat up, and kill cancel those who aren’t vaccinated? What other reason is there? And just exactly where did Mr. DeBlasio get his medical license?
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
kurt - [thumbdown]"...those who have natural resistance." Who might those be? Please be specific. And the mayor, I am quite confident, is following the advice of medical experts in an effort to protect the citizens of New York. How refreshing in comparisons to Republican governors who are putting the lives of children in jeopardy to placate the right-wing loon idiot fringe who still believe the twice-impeached, lying POS that saw to it COVID would gain a major foothold in our nation and, so far, kill over 600,000 men, women and children. [thumbdown]
