Editor: I’d like to respond to Dennis Callaghan’s criticism of my covid “a little truth” letter. Before coming to Havasu, I did investigating reporting for two radio stations in Colorado.
My information came from the CDC, the US Gov’t, and various news/medical publications. The CDC said that a cloth/paper mask cannot stop a covid virus ... or even the flu virus. If the weave was tight enough in the cloth/paper of the mask to stop a virus, you wouldn’t be able to breathe through it.
One of your letter writers gave a great illustration of that. It is a known (you can look it up), that the virus is more dangerous airborne. So, when people wear their mask with their nose uncovered or as a “chin diaper” (from South Park), it’s totally useless as a protection.
The only viable reason for wearing a mask is to keep from spitting on everyone via talking, coughing, sneezing, or yelling at someone for not wearing a mask. Look it up! I will not do your homework. And as far as his comment about my “conspiracy theory involving CDC Medicare billing”? This is a perfect example of a reading failure.
That “billing” came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) and was signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020 (you know, the President that was too slow to act?).
I also never said covid wasn’t dangerous. The flu is dangerous to the same susceptible people, but no one goes into lockdown or wears masks about that.
The flu shot can’t even stop you from catching it. And when we are to follow the science, just exactly who’s science are we to follow? The “man can control the weather” scientists? The “kill babies after birth” doctors? How about Dr. Fauci who said “science is truth”, but has been wrong too many times and science couldn’t possibly be truth if it doesn’t know all the facts? Who’s science, Mr. Gallaghan?
Kurt Krueger.
Lake Havasu City
