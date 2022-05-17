Editor: Mr. Patrick Leyden made a good point in his “USA’s fragmentation” letter, but I’d like to add another perspective with two things I want to concentrate on, free will and diversity. Free will was given to us from God. Even He respects our free will. We can choose him or choose Brand X and he will honor it. Diversity means differences, divisions. There are going to be differences. Some choose ketchup, some choose mustard. Some like mayonnaise, some like Miracle Whip. Some like Gretsch guitars, some like Fender guitars. You can’t force a Miracle Whip guy to take mayonnaise if he doesn’t want it or there will be a fight. We in America treasure our freedom to choose, it comes with our right for the pursuit of happiness (if it’s lawful). To force someone to agree to that which is against their will/moral values is begging for controversy. CRT and teaching switching genders to kids is a good example. Mr. Leyden mentioned each state becoming its own country and I believe that is a good thing. States rights gives the states the opportunity to promote that which it deems beneficial for its people. We have 50 social laboratories, see which one comes up with the best educational system so the others can copy it. Which one has the best taxation program? How about medical facilities? Which state has the best policies? Our biggest problem now is our government and some state governments have become corrupt. There is a wall between the governing and the governed. And the governed ends up with the dirty end of the stick. Keep that in mind next time you vote.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
