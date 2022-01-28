Editor: In your Jan. 26 edition, Dick Davis mentioned my name, which is OK, and asked the question “what does the Republican party stand for? First of all, I’m not a Republican, I’m a conservative Christian. Having inside information on super computers and faith in my Bible, I’m not buying the climate change hoax, CO2 is not a pollutant, Dr. Fauci is a fraud, I got a tax break and I’m not rich, and everything about the wall was stopped by Biden, including illegal immigration. I’d like Mr. Davis to tell us what is wrong with conservative judges and explain these “voting rights”. Voting fraud by mail-in ballots is a right? Show me a picture of anyone who has been “disenfranchised.” I have mentioned many times to the Arizona Republican Party that they need to identify themselves like Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America. What do you stand for and will you do like Trump said about “promises made, promises kept?” So, what do Republicans stand for? Probably half of what I agree with. Will they do it? They have not earned my trust. I also have a question for Mr. Davis. Tell us all the great and wonderful things the Democrats have done in Biden’s first year.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
[206 words]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.