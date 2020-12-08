Editor: I’d like to list a few things that the mainstream media is not reporting, but those in the background are.
1. The CDC reported on Sept. 11 that 85% of covid patients wore a mask always or often.
2. The media also isn’t reporting the deaths (suicide, drug overdose, domestic violence), divorces, children’s lack of education and socializing, loss of jobs, loss of homes, destruction of our culture, etc, due to lockdowns.
3. Russia is not our problem, China is. China has their feet in high levels of our gov’t, they even said so.
4. Politicians have found a way to dictate to us laws that are unconstitutional via the “covid threat”. Being fined for not wearing a mask outdoors is not constitutional.
5. The media is trying to take over how we think and our freedom of expression. If your post on Twitter or Facebook supported Trump, there’s a good chance it was scrubbed.
6. The work place has become dangerous for freedom of thought. A school principal was fired for her posting conservative meme’s from her home. How many people have been fired for supporting President Trump? Too many.
7. Hydroxychloroquine is a zinc ionophore. Look it up and it’s benefits, the media won’t tell you. They rely on a Lancet report that has been proven false.
8. The media has found power in lying and not being held responsible.
9. Dr Fauci has been wrong too many times, but he loves being a celebrity for the left.
10. The vaccine for covid-19 has potential dangers. Those reporting those dangers have been scrubbed, few are still available. Before you take the vaccine, study up on it first. Do not trust the media or the government. Ask your doctor about the side effects if you can’t find information on how it works.
All of this has been reported, but, if you want to find it, you have to stay away from the mainstream media and look in reliable places since real journalism is DOA.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
Log In
