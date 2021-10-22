Editor: I have a question. Given the latest reporting, the Biden Administration is illegally flying unaccompanied children to various cities in the dark of night to dump them off to who knows where, people have bowed their knee to a vaccine mandate that, at this time, is not a law or executive order. Transportation Sec. Buttigieg took two months off on maternity leave while our coasts are loaded with ships waiting to unload product, we have two Senators that are nowhere to be found on our open border crisis, thousands of illegals are heading our way since we have no borders, 14,000 Haitians disappeared into our country via our gov’t, the FBI is now monitoring school board meetings, Our border czar is nowhere to be found, and the headlines on your Oct. 19 edition says, “VP pushes climate agenda at Lake Mead”. Something wrong here?
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
