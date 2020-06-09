Editor: I, as many others, have had it with this protest garbage. Oprah Winfrey has a show now, “Where do we go from here”, with the worst guests you can imagine. The media is pushing “police reformation.” Reformation to what? One of the main rules in law enforcement is “officer safety”. When an officer gets a domestic violence call and shows up at a household with an angry husband who has a gun aiming at the officer, just what exactly are you going to “reform” while keeping “officer safety” a priority? Have a discussion? When your house is being robbed by a bunch of thugs and you call 911, is “I’m sorry, we don’t want to offend the intruders because we may be called racists” what you want to hear?
Come on, people, if you want to reform law enforcement, ask LE what they can improve, not the people that violate our laws. Reality check!
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
