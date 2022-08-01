Editor: In response to one of your letters about the “gripers”, I have a couple questions. One, just exactly who are these “gripers”? I’ve seen a lot of Trump haters that fit that category. But a legitimate question was asked. Of all our problems, what is the “gripers’” solution? I can answer that “solution” question. But the Trump haters must answer my question first. An average gas fired generator generates 500mw of power at 14,000v at 98% reliability. An average wind generator produces 1 mw at 500volts at 37% reliability. Using Ohm’s law, voltage over amps x resistance=1, how many wind generators would it take to replace one gas fired generator at 98% reliability? If you can answer this question, I will answer the “solutions” question.
Trivia question. To charge an average electric car (7,200 watts), it takes enough power to run just under 2, 4-ton A/C units (4,000 watts each). How many solar panels does it take to charge your EV while you’re sleeping? Just asking.
