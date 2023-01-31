Editor: ‘Splain su-um to me. The media has been inundated with this “dis/misinformation” malarky for some time. California has passed a law to punish doctors for telling their patients “misinformation” on covid-19. My question is who determines this “misinformation? Not long ago, Lancet and the New England Medical Journal said the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for covid treatment was dangerous.
It was soon discovered that that report was bogus while other countries were using both treatments successfully. It’s also recently reported that adverse reactions to the covid shot have been deliberately under reported (Int’l Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research). So, who is doing the “misinformation”? The CDC said the covid shot would protect the patient from getting and spreading the virus. But we know now that is not true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.