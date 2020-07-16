Editor: We are now seeing nationwide mandates concerning the new holy grail, the face mask. “Science says they work”. Whose science? Many doctors say they are worthless, others say they are necessary. On the back of my mask package it says, “not recommended for use in a surgical setting”, and, “shall not be used in a clinical setting”. I see people wearing masks with large gaps around the nose and chin, handkerchiefs that are totally useless, and some with the mask under their nose.
Didn’t science tell people that the nose is a portal to the lungs where the covid virus resides (did the brain service light not come on?). But this kind of mask wearing is acceptable because the sign at the store says “masks are required”. It doesn’t say “masks are to be worn properly”. Another pandemic of a different nature is the idea of closing schools down and using on-line teaching (that most kids won’t do). “Science” and medical reports from all over Europe and the far east are saying that children aren’t the problem. They don’t catch or transfer the virus (with exception of preconditions which are few).
The U.S. is the only country wanting to close schools down. If most of the world has the “science”, then why aren’t we listening to it? Saying “we must go by the science”, but ignore it, is hypocritical and is suspect of an agenda, which I believe it is. The Democrats will do anything, even destroy our country, to get rid of President Trump. And, the Republicans have no spine to fight back. There is also recent reporting from Florida that the CDC is fudging numbers concerning new cases to make it sound worse than it is (like 10x as worse). So, if we want to fix one pandemic, we need to fix the other pandemic of lies, distortions, and who’s “science’’ do you chose?
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
