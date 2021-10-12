Editor: In response to the “Wake up, vax deniers” letter, I would like to state my case.
First of all, I and many others are fed up with the self-ordained mask marshals telling us what to do. I’ve had covid, didn’t know it, and four days after I tested positive, I was cleared by the health department.
According to the medical entities I listen to (not politicians or military people), I’m 27% more resistant than those who are vaxed and I don’t have to have boosters. My lady also had it, recovered, and was told by her doctor not to take the vaccine due to a medical condition or it could kill her.
If someone feels they need the vaccine, go for it, knock yourselves out. For those that had the shot, I can’t infect them, politicians said so. So, why is the author worried about me? He’s never worried about me before, why now? If he’s really worried about me, he should buy me a restored ’64 Corvette Stingray and I’ll think about the shot after.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
kurt - No one is actually worried about you; in fact no one cares if you live or die. As to being “worried” the concern is that you may be a carrier roaming about mask-less infecting God knows how many people, much like Typhoid Mary.
