Editor: As a teacher, it’s my job to make sure my students know the what, how, and why things work in order to have a common knowledge in order to learn a job/career or to be trainable at a higher level of learning. Isn’t that what our K-12 educational system is supposed to do? Train our kids so they are knowledgeable enough to learn a job and be productive or continue higher learning? If we are teaching our kids diversity, coping with white supremacy, gender reassignment issues, how to be a drag queen, gender neutrality, changing our language, gay pride, white people are bad, woke is the new religion, math is racist, then what, exactly, are we training our kids for? None of the previous has anything to do with mechanical, electrical, or chemical engineering or law enforcement, accounting, or business management. What are they being trained for? Without the ability to speak and read the language of business, a good knowledge of math and a round understanding of basic science, there is a good chance someone’s going to be sleeping on the sidewalks in LA. Is that what we want for our kids or is that something the government wants so they have someone to rule over since they are the elite class, and they know better then anyone else and have a grudge against free thinkers because they get in their way? Does anyone understand what a socialist/communist government is really like? I guaran-damn-tee you that if the US goes socialist the words you’ll hear the most is “I want freedom.”
