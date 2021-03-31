Editor: I would like to give Kandi Finfrock a high five. I have followed her writings and her information sources are very much like mine, not CNN, MSNBC, MSM, and the like. She and I have to go outside the liberal bubble in order to find more reliable information sources. One thing I have discovered in my years as a practicing naturopath (AKA backyard voodoo doctor), is that two things will destroy an individual: an unforgiving grudge and avoidance of the truth. Some people thrive on feeding a grudge or unforgiveness, and many are afraid of the truth. Truth is not chosen by ones opinion. Truth has to stand the test of time and all challenges. Everything else is opinion — or hypothesis. When it comes to reporting it is a “describe what you saw” situation. Ten people seeing the same thing will give you ten different versions. So, when it comes to social media, one has to ask, is this author honest or is there a love or hatred to the subject? The AP, NYT, and Washington Post have spewed their hatred of President Trump constantly. The sad part of that is the people who believe them. In addition, if you confront these very people with sciences of those who disagree and have the studies to back them up, then you are labeled a racist, a Trumper, a domestic terrorist, a white supremacist, climate denier, whatever, and they cancel you. What they will not do is giving you the sources of their sciences or studies except that CNN said so, scientists say, or Joe Biden supports it. No names, no studies. So, Miss Kandi, don’t let those of the Yin damage your Yang, you’re doing fine.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
