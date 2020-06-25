Editor: I think it is wrong to take down confederate statues. You are stealing the south’s history. Why not put up statues of famous black leaders next to all the confederate leaders such as Martin Luther King next to Jefferson Davis. That blends the black and white and the old and the new. Keep the base names, northern states have bases named for northern generals such as Fort Meade, Md., and all these bases are down south where these generals fought for four years (1861-1865).
Kurt Schmoll
Lake Havasu City
