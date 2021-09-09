I read NJ Rose’s letter and agree 100%. I’m so happy to see that someone finally called a spade a spade. Texas law is just taking women back to the alleys for abortions. How dare Republicans be so hypocritical.
However, I do wish you would have held that letter until a day that you printed the newspaper so all could read it. It’s truly something all should read!
L R Gicking
Lake Havasu City
One thing we all know about Republicans - hypocrisy is their middle name.
