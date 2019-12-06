Editor: As I read the letter to the editor from Patrick Leyden, I thought, he must know President Trump extremely well as he is telling us what the President thinks! He says “perceived pro life” stance and that it is a “ploy."
It is obvious to me that he doesn’t know him at all! Nor does he know the Presidents supporters! We love President Trump because of his sense of humor, because he is working for us and because, in our opinion, he was chosen by God to save this wonderful country! He is a born again Christian, and he has been forgiven for his sins by God. Therefore, we as Christians don’t care about his past sins as we forgive him too. That is what the Trump haters don’t and can’t understand.
He has been surrounded by enemies from the moment he was sworn in as President. His enemies are the people who have been using their positions in Washington as their own personal bank account! Therefore, if I were him I would be looking for loyalty too! He is being attacked daily by these people who are afraid of him because he is honest and his allegiance is to the American people. An example of the hate for him is the phony “impeachment” going on right now. Soon the truth will come out and there are going to be some people arrested and those people will have to face the crimes they have committed.
I pray for the President every day and have been since he became the nominee. He is bringing our country, our great America, back, he is bringing our jobs back, and he is combating the hatred being spewed every day by the liberals. He has stopped the “one world government” movement. God bless America and President Trump.
LaJuana Gillette
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Thank you Lajuana! You deserve a lot of respect for telling it like it is. There are gazillions of us believing the same was as you do. Let's all "march" together in 2020 and vote for Donald Trump. "He's da man who's reclaiming this land!"
LaJuana’s missive has to be the most outstanding example of sarcasm I ever seen. Good job. I’ll add to it with the following –
President Trump and his blushing bride Melania exemplify a loving and faithful commitment to matrimony that will used as an example in all marriage counseling sessions as to what the perfect union should be. His adherence to a strict diet and workout regimen are immediately obvious when he is seen powerfully dominating the golf course while his fellow players watch in awe and admiration with their mouths agape. His youthful head of luscious hair exude youth and vigor and his Cray Supercomputer brain certainly commands respect the world over. His large hands of granite could easily have been hewn from the face of the mighty Mount Rushmore itself. Our fearless leader’s ability to unite all genders and races create such a warm sensation of love that people cry with joy and the feeling of inclusion.
And for those who actually do support the idiot, please address the following –
1) If Trump is as innocent as he claims, then why is he blocking
the witnesses who have first hand knowledge to testify?
2) Why is Trump claiming the hearings were done in secret when the FACT is there were 45 republicans between three committees?
3) Why is Trump claiming these republicans on the committees could not ask questions, when they COULD ask questions?
4). Why is Trump claiming he and his attorney can not participate in the hearings. When they have been invited to participate?
5) Why doesn't Trump himself testify? Both Clintons testified in front of congress.
6). Why are Republiscums refusing to read the transcripts from both the Mueller report and the recent hearings?
Can't wait for the comments on this article. lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.