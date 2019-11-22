Editor: There were two letters in the Nov. 19 Today’s News-Herald critical of the Trump administration. Mr. Davis called the Republicans “un-American sniveling cowards” and Mr. Thomas said, “family and friendships have been torn apart by Trump’s hateful rhetoric.” I am writing in response.
What is happening today is the results of the people electing a president who is not part of the Washington, D.C., cabal. The Democrats were so sure that the things started by President Barack Obama were going to be continued by Hillary Clinton that they were in shock after the election.
The first thing they did was declare that they were going to impeach him! And so we have the soap opera that is going on this week. The president is supposed to deal with foreign countries. That is part of his job.
The president was elected by the people who wanted something different to happen with foreign diplomacy. We are tired of giving millions of dollars to countries that hate us and don’t bother to hide it. We are tired of supporting and protecting countries when they are perfectly capable of doing it themselves.
President Trump is taking care of that. America first!
Not only the Democrats but the established, embedded political appointments don’t like that Trump is doing what he was elected to do and not consulting them!
As for the Democrats, they are doing everything possible to undo an election.
They will not give up even when it is obvious that what they are doing is tearing America apart.
The main stream media is complicit, only expressing the Democrat point of view. The media is no longer impartial. They are now the media arm of the socialist Democrat party.
The campaign of 2020 is in full swing and through the United States House of Representatives the Democrats are campaigning against President Trump every day.
Regardless of all this, President Trump will be elected in 2020, and America will continue the process to once more be the great nation it was intended to be by our founders.
LaJuana Gillette
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Lajuana - You go girl! The facts you mention are out there, but some are too lazy to search for them. Typical Democrat ideology. Let someone else do all the work for you!
I see, LaJuana, EVERYONE in the government, no matter what their experience or education or reputations for veracity, are members of a vast conspiracy to unseat your beloved giant pumpkin. To you, they are ALL lying, and only twumpy is telling the truth. This is your key point, right? Do you have any facts to support it? And why should we believe what twumpy says given his reputation for veracity? And, what about the written confession his WH issued months ago (ie: the phone call summary)? Jeeze, LaJuana, you are living proof that whatever small shred of credibility the republicans had left went to the grave with John McCain.
