Editor: I’m aware how much the county has been given in the CARES Act and being retired and barely scraping by each month and certainly living without many of the everyday living items, I’m wondering what county programs and moneys are available to me. My retirement SSI and SSDI is a shameful example at how little our government is willing to give to take care of its citizens. Florida is giving stimulus checks to its citizens.
Lance Davis
Kingman
