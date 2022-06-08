Editor: I just listened to families telling the awful reality of what happen in Uvalde, Texas, to their loved ones. It is truly sad that this has happened again and continues to happen.
Why do gun stores have to wait until the government tells them what they can and cannot do? Restaurants have their own policy of “No shirt, no shoes, no service”, banks have signs saying “no hoodies”, why can’t responsible gun store owners put in place their own rules for selling?
Why can’t they have their own version of background checks, their own waiting period, and gun safety classes?
And how about just add in some common sense? That kid, yes, 18 years of age, went back not once, but twice to the same store and bought two AR-15 style military rifles! And to add, he bought over 300 rounds and extra magazines! You can’t tell me a salesman at that store did not recognize that kid and tell the owner or manager that this kid just bought one of these the other day and now wants another one and more ammo? I guess not, let’s just sell him another one! The proper authorities should have been notified of this kid! That, to me, is not being a responsible gun store! In this case, that store needs to be held accountable for their actions!
If just one store in one town puts in place their own “responsible” gun buying policies, other will stores will follow. Maybe this can become a movement upon “responsible” gun stores to do what the government has been trying to do, and cannot because of the gun lobby and the stronghold the NRA has on 50 of our politicians! This isn’t taking away your second amendment, it is just putting in common sense rules for buying a lethal weapon of any kind. There is not just one answer to mass shootings in the USA, but we have to start somewhere!
Larry Mocnik
Lake Havasu City
