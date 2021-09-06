Editor: Long before President Trump stated the Media is the enemy of the people, it was already a known fact.
The so called mainstream media decided The Biden family and Hunter’s laptop was a damaging story the people shouldn’t know much about.
Recently zero coverage regarding President Biden’s phone conversation asking the president of Afghanistan the help him lie to we the people regarding the Taliban’s looming takeover of Afghanistan. ABC, CBS, NBC,MSNBC Etc. Clear Evidence of a corrupt press apparently Carl can only see what he wants his readers to see. He is part of the problem and the continued loss of trust in all types of media. You can do much better than Carl. I have considered the press non trust worthy for decades. You bear the majority responsibility for the divisions in America. The mainstream media routinely reports/ portrays disgusting racial incidents as though they happened just down the street when in reality were hundreds of miles. I also own in Lake Havasu City. The media and so called free press has failed America.
Larry Walters
Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Lying loser BigBlob
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has found himself the topic of conversation once again on social media with links to a story that was first posted in a British tabloid and shared across Twitter. The Daily Mail newspaper posted numerous stories about the content from a laptop that had, reportedly, belonged to Hunter Biden, claiming they had "unearthed footage" in which the president's son told a prostitute in Las Vegas that Russian drug dealers stole another of his laptops - that video has not been seen by the public.
The content of these laptop(s) has been controversial since first reported in the lead-up to last year's presidential election. Since then, a number of stories emerged after the younger Biden had reportedly left a laptop at a Delaware repair shop. Biden has maintained he never left a laptop at a repair shop. However, the laptop allegedly had a plethora of damning content. Yet, as reported by Newsweek, if the video posted on The Daily Mail were true, Hunter Biden would had to have lost THREE computers containing sensitive information including one in Las Vegas, one in Delaware and yet another that was reportedly seized by federal agents.
While the story is incredible, right-wing morons quickly shared the story on social media – even as there was no evidence the story was in anyway factual. As is typical with this kind of trash the story was posted, re-posted and circulated as if it was fact.
This isn't the first-time content from a laptop purported to belong to Hunter Biden has trended on social media for its content. Many hundreds of others called for an investigation, despite the fact Hunter Biden holds no office.
"It's an effort to not let the story die," said technology and telecommunications analyst Roger Entner of Recon Analytics. It could be seen a way to target the current president by way of his family, and it may not be coming just from average Americans. "We don't know how many of those are actually Americans or and how many are foreign trolls that benefit from fanning the divisions in our country," added Entner.
It could be argued social media has essentially weaponized rumor, innuendo and hearsay as misinformation. But it also makes it very difficult to actually debate these issues rationally. "It's worrisome because rumor makes for dangerous policy," explained Matthew Schmidt, Ph.D., coordinator of international affairs at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven. "But it's also not new. Benjamin Franklin published widely read papers that had obviously fake news in them, and pamphleteers distributed thousands of what we'd today call blogs – but on paper! In the absence of other forms of mass communication, the printed word had enormous effect on what people believed about public figures."
