Democrats want to talk abortion, abortion, abortion, hoping intently that voters don’t notice the economy, the economy, the economy. But amid a steady torrent of bad economic news, the party faithful may be engaging in a mission of futility.

Stocks continued their nosedive on Monday as the Dow dropped 325 points. We’re now in a bear market, with prices having fallen a whopping 20% from their previous peak on Jan. 4. Under Biden, many Americans are watching their 401(k)s get eaten alive.

Quanta Scope

Let us examine this issue a little closer. First of all, the Las Vegas Review Journal is Sheldon Adelson's personal propaganda machine to promote oligarchism, if that's your source of information then you may as well read and believe other sources of nonsense like Pravda. When it comes to the current inflation it is global problem with multiple root causes: covid pandemic, Ukraine war, trade wars (initiated by Trump) and Fed monetary policy during Trump's administration. The Fed is supposed to be an independent agency, but they did follow Trump's prodding and institute an open spigot policy of printing as many dollars as possible and protecting Wall Street at all costs. So here we are today with the right trying to blame inflation on Biden's Budget even though Biden's Budget is far less than Trump's Budget for his last 2 fiscal years and Biden's federal deficit is nearly half of Trump's. Plus, you can't claim you're for free markets and deregulation when they are also factors that drive the inflation that you complain about. You live not in the light of truth but the shadow of lies.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

If you forgive student loans, give free medical insurance, subsidize housing, maintain open borders and allow your children to be indoctrinated by a Liberal mindset, you are sure to get more votes from the sheep.

