President Joe Biden is already scheming to get around last week’s Supreme Court ruling that invalidated his effort to unilaterally make billions in student loan debt disappear.

If Plan B involves more executive branch legerdemain not authorized by the Constitution — the details remain murky — expect another legal challenge.

